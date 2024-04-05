menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (45-17-15) vs. Florida Panthers (48-24-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Bruins vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Bruins (-110)Panthers (-110)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)

Bruins vs Panthers Spread

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Bruins are +225 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.

Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Panthers game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Panthers reveal Boston as the favorite (-110) and Florida as the underdog (-110) on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!