Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers.

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Boston Bruins (45-17-15) vs. Florida Panthers (48-24-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Bruins vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-110) Panthers (-110) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)

Bruins vs Panthers Spread

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Bruins are +225 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.

Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Panthers game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline