Bruins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (45-17-15) vs. Florida Panthers (48-24-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
Bruins vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Bruins (-110)
|Panthers (-110)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (56.2%)
Bruins vs Panthers Spread
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Bruins are +225 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.
Bruins vs Panthers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Panthers game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Bruins vs Panthers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Panthers reveal Boston as the favorite (-110) and Florida as the underdog (-110) on the road.