Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Data Skrive
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15)
- Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, and NESN
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Maple Leafs (-114)
|Bruins (-105)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (51.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Spread
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-278 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +220.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on April 24, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Bruins moneyline has Toronto as a -114 favorite, while Boston is a -105 underdog on the road.