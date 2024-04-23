Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, and NESN

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-114) Bruins (-105) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (51.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Spread

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-278 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +220.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on April 24, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline