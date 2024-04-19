menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)
  • Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, and CBC

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Bruins (-134)Maple Leafs (+112)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (64.6%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +190 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -235.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Maple Leafs, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Maple Leafs, Boston is the favorite at -134, and Toronto is +112 playing on the road.

