Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, and CBC
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Bruins (-134)
|Maple Leafs (+112)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (64.6%)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +190 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -235.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Bruins versus Maple Leafs, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Maple Leafs, Boston is the favorite at -134, and Toronto is +112 playing on the road.