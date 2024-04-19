Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, and CBC

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-134) Maple Leafs (+112) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (64.6%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +190 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -235.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Bruins versus Maple Leafs, on April 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline