NHL
Bruins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Kraken Game Info
- Boston Bruins (22-18-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-14-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-126)
|Kraken (+105)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (51.1%)
Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Kraken are -235 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +186.
Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under
- Bruins versus Kraken, on Jan. 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.