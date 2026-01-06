FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Kraken Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (22-18-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-14-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-126)Kraken (+105)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (51.1%)

Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Kraken are -235 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +186.

Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Kraken, on Jan. 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup