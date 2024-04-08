Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Game Info

Boston Bruins (46-17-15) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (49-22-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Bruins vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (54.5%)

Bruins vs Hurricanes Spread

The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -278 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +225.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Hurricanes matchup on April 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Moneyline