NHL

Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (46-17-15) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (49-22-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Bruins vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Bruins (-110)Hurricanes (-110)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (54.5%)

Bruins vs Hurricanes Spread

  • The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -278 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +225.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Hurricanes matchup on April 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bruins vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Hurricanes, Boston is the favorite at -110, and Carolina is -110 playing on the road.

