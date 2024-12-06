FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (14-11-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-11-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-164)Flyers (+136)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (71.8%)

Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Bruins are +154 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -192.

Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Flyers, on December 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup