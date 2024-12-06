NHL
Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Flyers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (14-11-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-11-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-164)
|Flyers (+136)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (71.8%)
Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Bruins are +154 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -192.
Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under
- Bruins versus Flyers, on December 7, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -164 favorite at home.