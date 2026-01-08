NHL
Bruins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Flames Game Info
- Boston Bruins (22-19-2) vs. Calgary Flames (18-21-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-152)
|Flames (+126)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (50.8%)
Bruins vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +164.
Bruins vs Flames Over/Under
- Bruins versus Flames on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Bruins vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Flames, Boston is the favorite at -152, and Calgary is +126 playing on the road.