Bruins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Flames Game Info

Boston Bruins (22-19-2) vs. Calgary Flames (18-21-4)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-152) Flames (+126) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (50.8%)

Bruins vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +164.

Bruins vs Flames Over/Under

Bruins versus Flames on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Bruins vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Flames, Boston is the favorite at -152, and Calgary is +126 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!