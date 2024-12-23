FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

On Monday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Capitals Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (18-13-4) vs. Washington Capitals (23-8-2)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-128)Capitals (+106)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (55.4%)

Bruins vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Capitals are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Capitals, on December 23, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Capitals reveal Boston as the favorite (-128) and Washington as the underdog (+106) on the road.

