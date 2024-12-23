NHL
Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
On Monday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Washington Capitals.
Bruins vs Capitals Game Info
- Boston Bruins (18-13-4) vs. Washington Capitals (23-8-2)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-128)
|Capitals (+106)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (55.4%)
Bruins vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Capitals are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.
Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under
- Bruins versus Capitals, on December 23, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Capitals reveal Boston as the favorite (-128) and Washington as the underdog (+106) on the road.