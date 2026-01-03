FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive

Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Canucks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (21-18-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-122)Canucks (+102)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Bruins win (55.5%)

Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +205.

Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Canucks on Jan. 3, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Canucks reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and Vancouver as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

