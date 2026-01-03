Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Canucks Game Info

Boston Bruins (21-18-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-4)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-122) Canucks (+102) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (55.5%)

Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +205.

Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Canucks on Jan. 3, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Canucks reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and Vancouver as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!