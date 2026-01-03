NHL
Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Bruins vs Canucks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (21-18-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-122)
|Canucks (+102)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (55.5%)
Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +205.
Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Canucks on Jan. 3, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Canucks reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and Vancouver as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.