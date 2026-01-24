Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info

Boston Bruins (29-20-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7)

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-122) Canadiens (+102) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (58.2%)

Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Bruins are +198 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -250.

Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Canadiens on Jan. 24 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Boston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!