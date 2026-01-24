NHL
Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24
On Saturday in the NHL, the Boston Bruins are up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Boston Bruins (29-20-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-122)
|Canadiens (+102)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (58.2%)
Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Bruins are +198 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -250.
Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Canadiens on Jan. 24 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Boston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog on the road.