Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will take on the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (209.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Purdy's next game against the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Purdy vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 245.50

245.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.98

22.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Purdy is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy (17th overall), with 189.5 total fantasy points (17.2 per game).

In his last three games, Purdy has compiled 44.4 fantasy points (14.8 per game), completing 57-of-82 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 61 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Purdy has accumulated 1,078 passing yards (92-of-139) with four TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 87.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 144 yards rushing on 27 carries with four touchdowns.

The peak of Purdy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he posted 26.0 fantasy points by running for 56 yards and one TD on eight attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills last week, when he managed only 2.2 fantasy points -- 11-of-18 (61.1%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.