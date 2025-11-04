Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Brian Robinson Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked run defense (99.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Robinson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.80

22.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.96

3.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Robinson is currently the 55th-ranked player in fantasy (240th overall), with 26.8 total fantasy points (three per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game), running for 89 yards and scoring one touchdown on 14 carries.

Robinson has totaled 19.0 fantasy points (3.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 122 yards with one touchdown on 24 carries.

The high point of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants last week, as he tallied 11.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 53 rushing yards on five carries (10.6 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running zero times for zero yards, with three receptions for eight yards as a receiver (0.8 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by nine players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

