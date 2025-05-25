Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (25-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-34)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 3-0, 1.69 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 3-3, 3.50 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Logan Henderson (3-0, 1.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.50 ERA). Henderson's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Henderson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Falter starts. The Pirates have a 4-3 record in Falter's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.3%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Brewers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -102, and Milwaukee is -116 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Milwaukee is +134 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates on May 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 52 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 28-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 13-22 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 10-19 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (34.5%).

The Pirates have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-29-3).

The Pirates have covered 41.2% of their games this season, going 21-30-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is batting .253 with six doubles, five home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .374.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Contreras has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has hit seven homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .250 this season and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .275.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Chourio enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Sal Frelick is batting .272 with a .347 OBP and 16 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 37 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .236 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 112th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Cruz enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen's .367 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .369.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .212 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .295 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

