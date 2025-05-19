Brewers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Brewers vs Orioles Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (22-25) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-30)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MASN

Brewers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160)

MIL: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-2, 4.59 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 3-5, 5.36 ERA

The Brewers will look to Quinn Priester (1-2) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (3-5). Priester's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Priester's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Kremer starts, the Orioles have gone 3-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 1-3 record in Kremer's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.2%)

Brewers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Brewers, Baltimore is the underdog at -102, and Milwaukee is -116 playing at home.

Brewers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Orioles are +160 to cover, while the Brewers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Orioles Over/Under

Brewers versus Orioles, on May 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Brewers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 46 opportunities.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 24-22-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 6-11 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 5-10 (33.3%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-21-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 14-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 31.1% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .260.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 106th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Brice Turang is hitting .288 with three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .239 with a .342 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Rhys Hoskins has 40 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Hoskins takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .227. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's 37 hits and .390 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .512.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .275 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .209 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

