Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-178) | SEA: -1.5 (+146)

MIL: +1.5 (-178) | SEA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to D.L. Hall and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (0-1, 7.20 ERA). Hall helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Hall's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Miller has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Miller starts this season.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.8%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Mariners are +146 to cover, while the Brewers are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Mariners on April 6, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in each of the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in three of six chances this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Mariners have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-2).

The Mariners have a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has eight hits to go with a slugging percentage of .739, both of which are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .348 batting average and an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Yelich has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .423 this season while batting .318 with four walks and three runs scored. He's slugging .500.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Rhys Hoskins has five hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.360/.524.

Brice Turang is batting .368 with a .409 OBP and two RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has racked up seven hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .250 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is batting .133 with a home run and three walks. He's slugging .233 with an on-base percentage of .235.

He is 190th in batting average, 175th in on-base percentage and 171st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mitch Garver is hitting .188 with three doubles and two walks.

Dylan Moore is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Brewers vs Mariners Head to Head

4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

