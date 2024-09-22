Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164)

MIL: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 7-11, 4.50 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 8-7, 6.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Frankie Montas (7-11) for the Brewers and Jordan Montgomery (8-7) for the Diamondbacks. Montas and his team have a record of 13-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Montas' team has won 45.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-6). The Diamondbacks are 8-12-0 against the spread when Montgomery starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Montgomery's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the underdog at +102, and Milwaukee is -120 playing at home.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are +164 to cover, while the Brewers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Brewers-Diamondbacks on Sept. 22, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 50, or 58.1%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won 40 of 66 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 80-74-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-37).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Arizona has a record of 26-30 (46.4%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times this season for an 89-60-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have an 82-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (164) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Brice Turang is batting .256 with a .318 OBP and 54 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.563), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (142, while batting .296).

He ranks 10th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Marte takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .230 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 115th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks.

Christian Walker is batting .252 with 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

