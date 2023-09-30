Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (82-78) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-69)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | MIL: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | MIL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 4-1, 3.00 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Brewers) - 4-5, 5.48 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (4-1) against the Brewers and Lauer (4-5). Wicks' team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wicks' team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Lauer's eight starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 3-3 record in Lauer's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.2%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the favorite at -130, and Milwaukee is +110 playing at home.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Chicago is +128 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

Cubs versus Brewers, on September 30, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (57.8%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 35 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 153 chances this season.

The Cubs are 71-82-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've gone 33-31 in those games.

Milwaukee is 21-22 (winning 48.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-83-7 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected an 81-78-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 152 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .307 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks sixth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season. He's batting .284.

His batting average is 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Ian Happ has 142 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 146 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Suzuki has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich a has .369 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers. He's batting .277 while slugging .451.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana has 33 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has racked up 154 hits with a .459 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Brewers.

Willy Adames is batting .214 with 28 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

9/29/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/28/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2023: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/4/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2023: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/1/2023: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

