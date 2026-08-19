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Brenton Strange 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Brenton Strange 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brenton Strange was 22nd among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 72.0. Going into 2026, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points45.524029
2026 Projected Fantasy Points82.813713

Brenton Strange 2025 Game-by-Game

Strange accumulated 11.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 52 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers5.944590
Week 2@Bengals1.753170
Week 3Texans6.176610
Week 4@49ers4.576450
Week 5Chiefs2.211220
Week 12@Cardinals9.355930
Week 13@Titans10.543451

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Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars threw the football on 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Strange's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brenton Strange604654039
Parker Washington9558847512
Jakobi Meyers11075835313
Brian Thomas914870726

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Want more data and analysis on Brenton Strange? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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