Brenton Strange 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brenton Strange was 22nd among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 72.0. Going into 2026, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 45.5 240 29 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 82.8 137 13

Brenton Strange 2025 Game-by-Game

Strange accumulated 11.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 52 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 5.9 4 4 59 0 Week 2 @Bengals 1.7 5 3 17 0 Week 3 Texans 6.1 7 6 61 0 Week 4 @49ers 4.5 7 6 45 0 Week 5 Chiefs 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 9.3 5 5 93 0 Week 13 @Titans 10.5 4 3 45 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars threw the football on 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Strange's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brenton Strange 60 46 540 3 9 Parker Washington 95 58 847 5 12 Jakobi Meyers 110 75 835 3 13 Brian Thomas 91 48 707 2 6

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