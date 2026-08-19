Brenton Strange 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brenton Strange was 22nd among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 72.0. Going into 2026, he is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
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Brenton Strange Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Strange's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|45.5
|240
|29
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.8
|137
|13
Brenton Strange 2025 Game-by-Game
Strange accumulated 11.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 52 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|5.9
|4
|4
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|1.7
|5
|3
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6.1
|7
|6
|61
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4.5
|7
|6
|45
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|2.2
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|9.3
|5
|5
|93
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|10.5
|4
|3
|45
|1
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Brenton Strange vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars threw the football on 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Strange's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Brenton Strange
|60
|46
|540
|3
|9
|Parker Washington
|95
|58
|847
|5
|12
|Jakobi Meyers
|110
|75
|835
|3
|13
|Brian Thomas
|91
|48
|707
|2
|6
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