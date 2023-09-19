Breece Hall Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Breece Hall and the New York Jets will meet the New England Patriots, who have the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (121 yards allowed per game).

Hall vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.98

8.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.66

52.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.71

15.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (99th overall), posting 15.6 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

Through two games this season, Hall has 15.6 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 14 times for 136 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 20 yards on one catch (four targets).

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Hall carried four times for nine yards (2.3 yards per carry), good for 0.9 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed a player to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD reception by two players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus New England this year.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

