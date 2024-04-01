Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

ATL: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

ATL: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 0-1, 1.50 ERA

The Braves will call on Reynaldo Lopez versus the White Sox and Garrett Crochet. Lopez did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Lopez did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Crochet has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Crochet start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (67.1%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -188 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Braves are -118 to cover, and the White Sox are -102.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Braves-White Sox on April 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves won in 93, or 64.1%, of the 145 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win 49 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 89 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox compiled a 34-75 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer last year, Chicago went 6-14 (30%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-82-8 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. had an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596 last season.

Matt Olson slashed .283/.389/.604 and finished with an OPS of .993.

Ozzie Albies ended his last campaign with 167 hits, an OBP of .336, plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Austin Riley slashed .281/.345/.516 and finished with an OPS of .861.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert racked up 144 hits with a batting average of .264 last season.

Andrew Vaughn hit .258 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Andrew Benintendi accumulated a .326 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage last season.

Eloy Jimenez hit .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/14/2023: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

