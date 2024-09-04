Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Colorado Rockies.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (75-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-88)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: COLR

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-270) | COL: (+220)

ATL: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

ATL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 7-7, 4.26 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-1, 4.98 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-7) versus the Rockies and Bradley Blalock (1-1). When Morton starts, his team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 3-1-0 ATS in Blalock's four starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 2-1 in Blalock's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (69.9%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -270 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +220 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Braves are -137 to cover, and the Rockies are +114.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

Braves versus Rockies on Sept. 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (56.6%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when favored by -270 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 136 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 64-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have a 48-84 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Colorado has gone 3-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (33.3%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-66-1).

The Rockies have collected a 66-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 159 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .306 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and a walk.

Matt Olson is hitting .233 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 104 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up a team-best OBP (.333), while leading the Rockies in hits (131). He's batting .271 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar's .465 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying players, he is 39th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .246.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .278 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/29/2023: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/28/2023: 14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/18/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 6/17/2023: 10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/16/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

