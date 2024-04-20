Braves vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Rangers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (13-5) vs. Texas Rangers (11-10)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSW

Braves vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 1-0, 5.29 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-1, 2.92 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (1-0, 5.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.92 ERA). Morton and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Rangers have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Eovaldi's four starts that had a set spread. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Eovaldi starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.1%)

Braves vs Rangers Moneyline

Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rangers Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rangers. The Braves are +140 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -170.

Braves vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Rangers on April 20 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 17 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have a 6-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Texas has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers are 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 26 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .716. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .351 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is first in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in 17 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .286 with a .386 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Austin Riley is batting .273 with a .333 OBP and 12 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a slugging percentage of .500, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia paces his team with 24 hits. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Corey Seager a has .378 on-base percentage to lead the Rangers.

Jonah Heim has three doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .264.

Braves vs Rangers Head to Head

4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2023: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/1/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/30/2022: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!