Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on October 9

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (104-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | PHI: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | PHI: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | PHI: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | PHI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 8-1, 2.55 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 13-6, 3.56 ERA

The Braves will call on Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) versus the Phillies and Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA). When Fried starts, his team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season. Fried's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Phillies have a 14-18-0 ATS record in Wheeler's 32 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have a 3-1 record in Wheeler's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.6%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +136 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Atlanta is +134 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Braves-Phillies on October 9, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 94, or 64.8%, of the 145 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 65-27 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of their 158 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 86-72-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've finished 23-29 in those games.

Philadelphia has a 1-8 record (winning only 11.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 164 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-77-13).

The Phillies have gone 77-87-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.012, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. He has a .337 batting average, as well.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Matt Olson has 172 hits, which leads Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .344 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 167 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.336/.513.

Albies has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a triple, five walks and two RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Riley enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks while batting .197. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Schwarber heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Trea Turner's .459 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .274.

Bryce Harper has racked up 134 hits with a .401 OBP to pace his team in both.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 10/15/2022: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!