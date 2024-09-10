Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (78-66) vs. Washington Nationals (64-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 8-5, 2.04 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 8-11, 4.32 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (8-5, 2.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA). Lopez and his team are 12-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lopez's team has been victorious in 52.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-8. The Nationals have gone 16-10-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have an 8-9 record in Gore's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.2%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Nationals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-142) and Washington as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +116 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -140.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on Sept. 10, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 63, or 56.2%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 49 times in 83 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 66-76-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 114 total times this season. They've gone 51-63 in those games.

Washington is 31-50 (winning just 38.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-68-6).

The Nationals have a 78-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 165 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .233 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 113th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Jorge Soler has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 108 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .238 with 26 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 106th and he is 71st in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 128 hits with a .324 on-base percentage while slugging .445. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .285.

He is 19th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while batting .258.

Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .228.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

