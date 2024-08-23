Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (68-59) vs. Washington Nationals (58-70)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-260) | WSH: (+215)

ATL: (-260) | WSH: (+215) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

ATL: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 14-3, 2.62 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 7-11, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (14-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (7-11) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Sale's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sale's team is 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 14-9-0 ATS in Gore's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (66.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -260 favorite at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Nationals are -102 to cover, and the Braves are -118.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals contest on August 23 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (55%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won five of eight games when listed as at least -260 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 125 opportunities.

The Braves are 56-69-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 100 total times this season. They've finished 45-55 in those games.

Washington has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

In the 124 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-59-5).

The Nationals have put together a 70-54-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (147) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 90th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.

Matt Olson has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.310/.417.

Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with a .273 OBP and 36 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .246 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has collected 121 hits with a .331 on-base percentage while slugging .465. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .229.

Jacob Young is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/27/2024: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/1/2023: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-9 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/30/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

