Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (85-71) vs. New York Mets (87-69)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-146) | NYM: (+124)

ATL: (-146) | NYM: (+124) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 7-7, 3.61 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 11-6, 3.79 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7) versus the Mets and Luis Severino (11-6). Schwellenbach's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Schwellenbach starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-7. The Mets have an 11-18-0 ATS record in Severino's 29 starts with a set spread. The Mets have a 2-8 record in Severino's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (54.2%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +124 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mets. The Braves are +142 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -172.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Mets on Sept. 24, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 70 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 47-31 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 154 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 72-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've finished 25-32 in those games.

New York has a record of 8-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (57.1%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-69-5).

The Mets are 76-75-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 181 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .557. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .309 batting average, as well.

He ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Ozuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .246 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 69 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Jorge Soler has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.335/.440.

Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs and six RBI.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 95 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Albies brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .494 and has 163 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .244 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .228 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker's .363 on-base percentage leads his team.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/12/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2024: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/10/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/23/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

