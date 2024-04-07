Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-2) vs. New York Mets (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-225) | NYM: (+188)

ATL: (-225) | NYM: (+188) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-120) | NYM: +1.5 (-100)

ATL: -1.5 (-120) | NYM: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Julio Teheran (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (1-0) against the Mets and Julio Teheran. Morton helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Morton's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Teheran and his team had a 4-7-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Teheran and his team had a 2-7 record in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (67.7%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The Braves vs Mets moneyline has Atlanta as a -225 favorite, while New York is a +188 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are -120 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -100.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Mets contest on April 8 has been set at 9.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

Atlanta has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -225 or better.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of eight chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 2-7-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .314 with two doubles, four home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .714.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last eight outings he is hitting .314 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (10) this season while batting .303 with eight extra-base hits. He's slugging .727 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is 51st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Olson has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 11 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .656.

Harris brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Starling Marte has a .394 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 77th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Alvarez has racked up nine hits with a .379 on-base percentage while slugging .556. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Brett Baty has accumulated a team-high .387 slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is hitting .184 with two home runs and a walk.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!