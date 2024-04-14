Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (8-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-12)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 1-0, 3.18 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Marlins) - 0-2, 7.20 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (0-2, 7.20 ERA). Morton has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Morton's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins did not cover any of Luzardo's three starts with a set spread. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Luzardo start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are -134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +112.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Marlins contest on April 14 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 6-3 when favored by -152 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 12 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 5-7-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-5).

Miami has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-0).

The Marlins have gone 4-11-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .722, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .352 batting average and an on-base percentage of .397.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is second in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 14 RBI.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .327 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Albies takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with five doubles, three walks and seven RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .259 with a .593 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Austin Riley is batting .273 with a .333 OBP and 11 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Riley enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger paces the Marlins with 13 hits. He's batting .232 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 115th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .204 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 141st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .358, a team-high for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/17/2023: 16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/2/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/4/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

