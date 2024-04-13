Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (8-4) vs. Miami Marlins (2-12)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

ATL: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | MIA: +1.5 (+108)

ATL: -1.5 (-130) | MIA: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-0, 3.37 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (1-0, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Max Meyer (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Sale has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sale's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Meyer has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Meyer start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (66.3%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -210 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are +108 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -130.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 11 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have put together a 2-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).

The Marlins have collected a 3-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 21.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .760. He's batting .360 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is first in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .425 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualified, he is 21st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .280 with a .640 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Olson has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 16 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .531.

Harris takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger is leading the Marlins with 13 hits. He's batting .241 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .271.

He is 110th in batting average, 162nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Jazz Chisholm has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .200. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 151st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has put up an on-base percentage of .365, a team-best for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is hitting .192 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/17/2023: 16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/5/2022: 12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/4/2022: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/2/2022: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!