Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins.
Braves vs Marlins Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (8-4) vs. Miami Marlins (2-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: BSSE
Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | MIA: (+176)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | MIA: +1.5 (+108)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-0, 3.37 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (1-0, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Max Meyer (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Sale has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sale's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Meyer has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Meyer start this season -- they won.
Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (66.3%)
Braves vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -210 favorite on the road.
Braves vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Marlins are +108 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -130.
Braves vs Marlins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 11 opportunities.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have put together a 2-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).
- Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).
- The Marlins have collected a 3-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 21.4% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .760. He's batting .360 with an on-base percentage of .407.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is first in slugging.
- Ozuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .425 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .393.
- Among all qualified, he is 21st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Albies has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .280 with a .640 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.
- Olson has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
- Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 16 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .531.
- Harris takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger is leading the Marlins with 13 hits. He's batting .241 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .271.
- He is 110th in batting average, 162nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.
- Jazz Chisholm has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .200. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 151st in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez has put up an on-base percentage of .365, a team-best for the Marlins.
- Josh Bell is hitting .192 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
Braves vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/17/2023: 16-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/16/2023: 11-5 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/15/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 10/5/2022: 12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/4/2022: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 9/2/2022: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/2/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/1/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/30/2023: 16-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
