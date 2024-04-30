Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Braves vs Mariners Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-8) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | SEA: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | SEA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 2-0, 0.72 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-4, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (2-0) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (2-4) will get the nod for the Mariners. López's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Lopez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Mariners have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Castillo start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (51.7%)

Braves vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Mariners Spread

The Braves are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -156 to cover.

Braves vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Braves-Mariners on April 30, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (73.1%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 17 of 24 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 13-13-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won five of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Seattle has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-19-3).

The Mariners have collected a 14-15-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 34 hits and an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .650. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .330 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has nine doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .325 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 11th, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with six doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.378/.330.

Acuna has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with four walks.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Mariners Player Leaders

Josh Rojas is batting .308 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Mitch Haniger is hitting .227 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 116th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners with 19 hits.

Ty France has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .242.

Braves vs Mariners Head to Head

4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/9/2022: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

