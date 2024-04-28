Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (18-7) vs. Cleveland Guardians (19-8)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-172) | CLE: (+144)

ATL: (-172) | CLE: (+144) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-1, 2.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (1-0) for the Braves and Ben Lively (0-1) for the Guardians. Elder helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Elder's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lively has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians went 1-1-0. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Lively start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (68%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Guardians, Atlanta is the favorite at -172, and Cleveland is +144 playing on the road.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Braves are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -140 to cover.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Guardians on April 28 is 9. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 18 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 11-3 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 24 opportunities.

The Braves are 13-11-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 8-3 in those games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Guardians have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).

The Guardians have an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 34 hits and an OBP of .431, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .698. He's batting .354.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is first in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with three doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to nine extra-base hits. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 12th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in the majors.

Harris enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles and three RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .390 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .319 with a .380 OBP and 15 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Albies heads into this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with six doubles, two walks and eight RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and three walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 155th and he is 60th in slugging.

Ramirez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Josh Naylor paces his team with 28 hits. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-high OBP (.378) and slugging percentage (.469).

Tyler Freeman is hitting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Braves vs Guardians Head to Head

4/27/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/3/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

