Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (17-6) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-7)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-245) | CLE: (+200)

ATL: (-245) | CLE: (+200) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-118) | CLE: +1.5 (-102)

ATL: -1.5 (-118) | CLE: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 2-1, 4.38 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 3-0, 5.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (2-1) for the Braves and Logan Allen (3-0) for the Guardians. When Sale starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Allen's five starts with a set spread. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Allen starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +200 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -245 favorite at home.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Guardians. The Braves are -118 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -102.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Guardians game on April 26, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has not lost in five games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won seven of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (77.8%).

Cleveland has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +200 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-8-1).

The Guardians have covered 68% of their games this season, going 17-8-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.416) and total hits (31) this season. He's batting .344 batting average while slugging .678.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is first in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has five doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He's batting .281 and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Harris heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Travis d'Arnaud has been key for Atlanta with 17 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .655.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and two walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified players, he is 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 158th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Josh Naylor has racked up 26 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .452. Both lead the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles, a triple and four walks while batting .247.

