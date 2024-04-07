Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (5-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-215) | ARI: (+180)

ATL: (-215) | ARI: (+180) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale for the Braves and Ryne Nelson (0-1) for the Diamondbacks. Sale and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sale's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Nelson has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Nelson start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (68.2%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-215) and Arizona as the underdog (+180) on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -102 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -118.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Diamondbacks contest on April 7, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -215 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have lost all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-3-0).

The Diamondbacks have a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 77.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in total hits (10) this season while batting .323 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .774.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last seven games he is batting .323 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Matt Olson has five doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's batting .310 and slugging .690 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among all qualified, he is 48th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 10 hits, an OBP of .406 plus a slugging percentage of .586.

Harris takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 44th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte paces his team with 14 hits and has a club-leading .684 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .368 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .410, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker is batting .211 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/18/2023: 16-13 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

16-13 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2022: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2022: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2022: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2023: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/19/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/4/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

