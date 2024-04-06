Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (4-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-4)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ARID

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-196) | ARI: (+164)

ATL: (-196) | ARI: (+164) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 0-0, 40.50 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-0) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Fried helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Fried's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Pfaadt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when Pfaadt starts this season.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (67.8%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -196 favorite at home.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -118 to cover.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Braves-Diamondbacks game on April 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -196 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in four of six chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 3-3-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies is batting .320 with a double, two home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 while slugging .600.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .269 with a double, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .654 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 136th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .269 with a .654 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Michael Harris II is batting .333 with a .407 OBP and two RBI for Atlanta this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.395), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (10). He's batting .303 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is slugging .588 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .353 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .355.

Christian Walker has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .212.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/5/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/20/2023: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/19/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/18/2023: 16-13 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

16-13 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/4/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/2/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2022: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2022: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

