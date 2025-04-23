Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (9-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSMW

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-158) | STL: (+134)

ATL: (-158) | STL: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-2, 7.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (0-1) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Elder starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Elder's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals are 1-3-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost every game.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.7%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -158 favorite at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -156 to cover.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

Braves versus Cardinals, on April 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-2 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 22 opportunities.

The Braves are 9-13-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-10).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, St. Louis has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-9-1).

The Cardinals have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.481) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .323 batting average while slugging .548.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 18th in slugging.

Ozuna has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified batters.

Matt Olson has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Olson has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .522 this season.

Riley takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .533, and has 32 hits, all club-highs for the Cardinals (while batting .356).

He is third in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Nolan James Arenado has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .282. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 52nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .238 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Victor Scott II is hitting .264 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/6/2023: 11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 9/5/2023: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

