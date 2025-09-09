Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk will take on the team with last year's 27th-ranked pass defense, the New Orleans Saints (238.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Aiyuk's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Brandon Aiyuk Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.77

37.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Aiyuk was 99th at his position (and 294th overall) in fantasy points, with 37.4 (5.3 per game).

In Week 5 last season versus the Arizona Cardinals, Aiyuk put up a season-high 14.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 147 yards.

Aiyuk accumulated 4.8 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots -- two catches, 48 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Aiyuk picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 23 yards, on six targets -- in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his poorest game of the year.

Aiyuk accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, 28 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 1 against the New York Jets).

Saints Defensive Performance

Last year, New Orleans allowed five quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

10 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Saints last season.

Against New Orleans last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Saints allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus New Orleans last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Saints allowed 16 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

New Orleans allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Saints allowed six players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New Orleans last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

The Saints allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Brandon Aiyuk?