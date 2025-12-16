Arizona vs Abilene Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Arizona Wildcats (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-3) on December 16, 2025. The Abilene Christian Wildcats have won three games in a row.

Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (98.1%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Arizona-Abilene Christian spread (Arizona -33.5) or total (146.5 points).

Arizona vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

Abilene Christian has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Arizona Wildcats did a better job covering the spread in home games (9-7-0) last season than they did in road games (6-5-0).

Last year, the Abilene Christian Wildcats were 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-9-0 ATS (.400).

Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 21.3 points per game (scoring 89.3 per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while giving up 68.0 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball) and has a +192 scoring differential overall.

Koa Peat is 299th in the country with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

Abilene Christian outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 266th in college basketball, and allowing 65.7 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and has a +81 scoring differential.

Bradyn Hubbard's 16.4 points per game paces Abilene Christian and ranks 160th in the country.

The Arizona Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 14.1 boards. They are recording 40.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.0 per outing.

Tobe Awaka's 10.4 rebounds per game lead the Arizona Wildcats and rank 11th in college basketball play.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 9.1 boards. They are grabbing 32.9 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 23.8.

Joseph Scott's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Abilene Christian Wildcats and rank 292nd in the nation.

Arizona's 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 81.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats rank 197th in college basketball with 96.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

