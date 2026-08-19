Braelon Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
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Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|13.3
|381
|83
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.8
|149
|44
Braelon Allen 2025 Game-by-Game
Allen accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 9 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Steelers
|6.9
|6
|9
|1
|-
|0
|0
|9
|Week 2
|Bills
|1.1
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|4.7
|6
|30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|47
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|0.6
|4
|26
|0
|-
|0
|0
|26
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Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers
The Jets called a pass on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Allen's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Braelon Allen
|18
|76
|1
|6
|4.2
|Breece Hall
|243
|1,065
|4
|21
|4.4
|Isaiah Davis
|43
|236
|1
|5
|5.5
|Geno Smith
|41
|109
|0
|6
|2.7
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