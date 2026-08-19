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Braelon Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Braelon Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points13.338183
2026 Projected Fantasy Points76.814944

Braelon Allen 2025 Game-by-Game

Allen accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 9 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Steelers6.9691-009
Week 2Bills1.1211010011
Week 3@Buccaneers4.7630022047
Week 4@Dolphins0.64260-0026

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Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets called a pass on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Allen's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Braelon Allen1876164.2
Breece Hall2431,0654214.4
Isaiah Davis43236155.5
Geno Smith41109062.7

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Want more data and analysis on Braelon Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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