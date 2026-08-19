Braelon Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 13.3 381 83 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 76.8 149 44

Braelon Allen 2025 Game-by-Game

Allen accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 9 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Steelers 6.9 6 9 1 - 0 0 9 Week 2 Bills 1.1 2 11 0 1 0 0 11 Week 3 @Buccaneers 4.7 6 30 0 2 2 0 47 Week 4 @Dolphins 0.6 4 26 0 - 0 0 26

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Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets called a pass on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Allen's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Braelon Allen 18 76 1 6 4.2 Breece Hall 243 1,065 4 21 4.4 Isaiah Davis 43 236 1 5 5.5 Geno Smith 41 109 0 6 2.7

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