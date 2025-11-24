Bowling Green vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the UMass Minutemen.

Bowling Green vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-769) | UMass: (+530)

Bowling Green: (-769) | UMass: (+530) Spread: Bowling Green: -14.5 (-115) | UMass: +14.5 (-105)

Bowling Green: -14.5 (-115) | UMass: +14.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs UMass Betting Trends

Bowling Green has four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

This season, four of Bowling Green's 11 games have gone over the point total.

UMass has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

UMass has seen eight of its 11 games go over the point total.

Bowling Green vs UMass Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (71.3%)

Bowling Green vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is the underdog by 14.5 points against Bowling Green. UMass is -115 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -105.

Bowling Green vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for Bowling Green-UMass on Nov. 25 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bowling Green vs UMass Moneyline

The Bowling Green vs UMass moneyline has Bowling Green as a -769 favorite, while UMass is a +530 underdog.

Bowling Green vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 18.3 125 25.2 72 48.5 11 UMass 10.8 136 38.0 134 49.1 11

Bowling Green vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

