Bowling Green vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the UMass Minutemen.
Bowling Green vs UMass Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-769) | UMass: (+530)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -14.5 (-115) | UMass: +14.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs UMass Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- This season, four of Bowling Green's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- UMass has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- UMass has seen eight of its 11 games go over the point total.
Bowling Green vs UMass Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Falcons win (71.3%)
Bowling Green vs UMass Point Spread
UMass is the underdog by 14.5 points against Bowling Green. UMass is -115 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -105.
Bowling Green vs UMass Over/Under
The over/under for Bowling Green-UMass on Nov. 25 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bowling Green vs UMass Moneyline
The Bowling Green vs UMass moneyline has Bowling Green as a -769 favorite, while UMass is a +530 underdog.
Bowling Green vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|18.3
|125
|25.2
|72
|48.5
|11
|UMass
|10.8
|136
|38.0
|134
|49.1
|11
Bowling Green vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
- Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
