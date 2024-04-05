Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues take on the San Jose Sharks.

Blues vs Sharks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (40-32-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-50-8)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Blues vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-245) Sharks (+198) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (53.9%)

Blues vs Sharks Spread

The Blues are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Blues are +105 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -126.

Blues vs Sharks Over/Under

Blues versus Sharks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Blues vs Sharks Moneyline