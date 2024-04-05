Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues take on the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Sharks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (40-32-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-50-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
Blues vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Blues (-245)
|Sharks (+198)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (53.9%)
Blues vs Sharks Spread
- The Blues are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Blues are +105 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -126.
Blues vs Sharks Over/Under
- Blues versus Sharks on April 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.
Blues vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -245 favorite despite being on the road.