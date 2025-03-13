Blues vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Blues vs Penguins Game Info

St. Louis Blues (31-27-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (26-31-10)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-120) Penguins (+100) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (51.5%)

Blues vs Penguins Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Blues are +205 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -260.

Blues vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Blues versus Penguins game on March 13 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Blues vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -120 favorite on the road.

