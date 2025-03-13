NHL
Blues vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Blues vs Penguins Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (31-27-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (26-31-10)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-120)
|Penguins (+100)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (51.5%)
Blues vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Blues are +205 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -260.
Blues vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blues versus Penguins game on March 13 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Blues vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -120 favorite on the road.