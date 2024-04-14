Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Seattle Kraken.

Blues vs Kraken Game Info

St. Louis Blues (42-33-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-33-13)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: TNT and Max

Blues vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-134) Kraken (+112) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (55.9%)

Blues vs Kraken Spread

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Kraken are -227 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +188.

Blues vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Kraken on April 14, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Blues vs Kraken Moneyline