Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Seattle Kraken.
Blues vs Kraken Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (42-33-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-33-13)
- Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: TNT and Max
Blues vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Blues (-134)
|Kraken (+112)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blues win (55.9%)
Blues vs Kraken Spread
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Kraken are -227 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +188.
Blues vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Kraken on April 14, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Blues vs Kraken Moneyline
- St. Louis is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.