NHL
Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
The St. Louis Blues are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Kraken Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (26-26-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-30-4)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-144)
|Kraken (+120)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (51.6%)
Blues vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Blues are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -215.
Blues vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Kraken game on February 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Blues vs Kraken Moneyline
- St. Louis is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +120 underdog on the road.