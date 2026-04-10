Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (5-7) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-6)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Twins.TV

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-1, 2.31 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Patrick Corbin and the Twins will turn to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 2.31 ERA). Corbin and his team were 16-14-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Corbin appeared in seven games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 5-2 in those contests. Woods Richardson has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins failed to cover in both chances. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Woods Richardson start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.6%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -182.

The Blue Jays-Twins contest on April 10 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won four of nine games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 12 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-4).

Minnesota has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-7-0).

The Twins are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has 12 hits, which is best among Toronto hitters this season, while batting .267 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .444.

He is 62nd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Gimenez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a walk and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412. He's batting .268 and slugging .366.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .619, fueled by an OBP of .286 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.

George Springer has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .184 this season.

Springer has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated a team-high OBP (.431) and slugging percentage (.634), while pacing the Twins in hits (13, while batting .317).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 11th in slugging.

Bell hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Royce Lewis is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average is 105th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Victor Caratini has a double and three walks while hitting .289.

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