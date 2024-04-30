Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (15-15) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | KC: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-194)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 1.23 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-2, 3.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (4-1) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (1-2) will get the nod for the Royals. Berrios and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Berrios' team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Ragans' four starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ragans' starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.4%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Royals, Toronto is the favorite at -134, and Kansas City is +114 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Royals are -194 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +158.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Royals on April 30, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 14-16-0 in 30 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 11-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55% of those games).

Kansas City has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-17-0).

The Royals have a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto with 28 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .311.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Turner has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Daulton Varsho has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 108th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

George Springer is batting .218 with a .336 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Guerrero enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has put up a team-high OBP (.404), while leading the Royals in hits (36). He's batting .346 and slugging.

He is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bobby Witt Jr. is slugging .537 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .306 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .231 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .206 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/16/2022: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/15/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/14/2022: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/9/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

