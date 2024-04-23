Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (13-10) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | KC: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-2, 8.16 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-2, 3.75 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (0-2) versus the Royals and Michael Wacha (1-2). Gausman and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Royals have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Wacha starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.2%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -122 favorite on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Blue Jays are +134 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -162.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Royals on April 23, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 13-10-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-6).

Kansas City has gone 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (57.1%).

The Royals have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-13-0).

The Royals have collected a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto with 17 hits, batting .246 this season with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Varsho will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Justin Turner leads the Blue Jays with an OPS of .895. He has a slash line of .299/.402/.493 this season.

His batting average ranks 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.368) powered by six extra-base hits.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Bichette has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .598, and has 28 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .341).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr. is slugging .564 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.

Maikel Garcia is batting .178 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/9/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/8/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/6/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 4/4/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/3/2023: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/17/2022: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/16/2022: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!