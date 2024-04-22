Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (12-10) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-9)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | KC: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | KC: (-100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.08 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 2-0, 1.54 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) against the Royals and Brady Singer (2-0). Kikuchi's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kikuchi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Singer starts, the Royals have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Singer starts this season -- they won both.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.8%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Toronto is +132 to cover the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Royals game on April 22, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 7-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Kansas City has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

In the 20 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-12-0).

The Royals have covered 60% of their games this season, going 12-8-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto OPS (.905) this season. He has a .308 batting average, an on-base percentage of .397, and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto in total hits (16) this season while batting .242 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 104th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Varsho heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

George Springer is batting .210 with a .319 OBP and four RBI for Toronto this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has 26 hits with a .395 on-base percentage, leading the Royals in both categories. He's batting .333 and slugging .590.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr. is slugging .578 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .268 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

MJ Melendez is hitting .232 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

