Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (6-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-10)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: COLR

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-235) | COL: (+194)

TOR: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

TOR: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 9.53 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-1, 3.27 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA). Gausman has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gausman's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Feltner has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both chances. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Feltner starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (70.1%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -235 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Blue Jays are -111 to cover, and the Rockies are -108.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on April 12, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Toronto the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -235 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 13 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 23.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-10).

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rockies have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The Rockies have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 6-7-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto in OBP (.447), slugging percentage (.579) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .342 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .200 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 144th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging in MLB.

George Springer is batting .176 with a .333 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Bo Bichette has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .205 this season.

Bichette takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Charlie Blackmon has 14 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .326 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon leads his team with a .464 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .553 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .383.

His batting average ranks third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 30th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .283.

