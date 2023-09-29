Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (97-62)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | TB: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 10-6, 3.82 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Rays) - 7-4, 3.43 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (10-6, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Civale (7-4, 3.43 ERA). Kikuchi's team is 17-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kikuchi's team has a record of 10-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays are 11-10-0 against the spread when Civale starts. The Rays have a 4-3 record in Civale's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.9%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -142 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -176 to cover.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Rays contest on September 29 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 62 wins in the 114 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 40 of 73 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 158 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 73-85-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-16).

Tampa Bay is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rays have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-67-6).

The Rays have put together an 88-70-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .263 with 65 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .441.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

George Springer is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 168 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .466.

Whit Merrifield has been key for Toronto with 149 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .408, a slugging percentage of .515, and has 171 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .328).

Including all qualified players, he is fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 14th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with 23 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 97th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .256.

Josh Lowe is hitting .290 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/24/2023: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2023: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2022: 11-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/24/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/23/2023: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2023: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

