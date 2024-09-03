Blue Jays vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (67-72) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-56)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-PH

Blue Jays vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | PHI: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | PHI: (-100) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | PHI: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | PHI: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-13, 4.27 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Phillies) - 4-1, 5.50 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Tyler Phillips (4-1, 5.50 ERA). Bassitt and his team are 12-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bassitt's team has won 45.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-6). The Phillies have gone 5-1-0 ATS in Phillips' six starts with a set spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for two Phillips starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.6%)

Blue Jays vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Phillies reveal Toronto as the favorite (-118) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +152 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Phillies on September 3, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 38 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 29 of 52 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 69 of 134 chances this season.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 67-67-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won 48.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-15).

Philadelphia has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-68-3).

The Phillies have covered 47.7% of their games this season, going 63-69-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (170) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is ninth in slugging.

George Springer has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .216 and slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 130th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.298/.414.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 90 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has accumulated a team-high OBP (.371), while leading the Phillies in hits (130). He's batting .281 and slugging.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alec Bohm's .462 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, 28 home runs and 94 walks while hitting .238.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .249 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Head to Head

5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/20/2022: 18-11 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

18-11 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/13/2022: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/12/2022: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

